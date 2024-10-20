The announcement includes a striking first-look poster and the film's official title, promising a thrilling ride for audiences

As actor Sunny Deol turned a year older on Saturday his brother Bobby Deol penned a special wish for him. Taking to Instagram, Bobby dropped a cute selfie with Sunny.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Wish you the Happiest Birthday Bhaiya!! Love you."

On this special occasion, the makers of his highly anticipated film 'Jaat' made an announcement.

The announcement includes a striking first-look poster and the film's official title, promising a thrilling ride for audiences.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama.

The first look poster features Deol in a commanding and intense pose, perfectly setting the stage for the film's dynamic narrative.

Sunny Deol, renowned for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, is collaborating with Malineni, a director acclaimed for seamlessly blending intense action with compelling storytelling.

The cast of 'Jaat' also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

The film is backed by leading production companies. The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography.

Apart from this, Sunny Deol has recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

He also has the war film 'Border 2' in his kitty.

