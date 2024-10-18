Sunny Deol Birthday 2024: While the actor is largely known for his action roles and angry avatar on screen, he has also displayed his romantic prowess on screen. We take a look at 10 such films

Sunny Deol

Listen to this article Every time Sunny Deol added romantic flavour to his action hero era x 00:00

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is best known for his action-packed roles and intense performances. While that is his larger image among the audience, he has also had his fair share of romantic roles. Some of his films which are known for their action elements also have romantic flavours in them. Here are some notable ones:

Sunny Deol's romantic avatar on screen

Betaab (1983)

It was with this film that Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut opposite Amrita Singh. Yes, he started his career with a romantic role in Betaab.. It is a love story about two childhood friends who grow up to fall in love, but face opposition due to class differences. Sunny's portrayal of a sensitive, romantic hero became popular, and the film was a big success.

Sohni Mahiwal (1984)

This film was an adaptation of the Punjabi folktale of Sohni and Mahiwal, a romantic tragedy. Sunny Deol played the role of Mirza Izzat Baig, also known as Mahiwal, who falls deeply in love with Sohni. His passionate portrayal of the tragic lover was appreciated by audiences.

Arjun (1985)

Though this is an out-and-out action-packed film, it has a romantic subplot between Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. In the film, the lead actor plays the role of a young man frustrated with the corruption in society.

Dacait (1987)

While primarily a drama, Dacait also showcased a love story where Sunny's character becomes a rebel after his lover (played by Meenakshi Seshadri) dies. The romantic portion of the film highlights his softer, emotional side before the transformation into a dacoit.

Tridev (1989)

Though Tridev is known for its action and ensemble cast, Sunny's character shares a romantic subplot with Madhuri Dixit. Their chemistry adds a tender dimension to the film amidst all the action sequences.

Jeet (1996)

This romantic-action film stars Sunny Deol alongside Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Sunny plays Karan, a hitman who falls in love with Kajal (played by Karisma Kapoor), but their love is doomed because she is already engaged. His portrayal of a tough guy with a soft heart resonated with fans.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar was a massive hit, and though it is primarily remembered as a period-action drama, at its core, it is a love story between Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel). The film explores their love during the India-Pakistan partition, and Sunny's portrayal of a deeply passionate and protective lover was widely praised.

Dillagi (1999)

This romantic drama directed by Sunny Deol himself starred him alongside his brother Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar. Sunny plays the elder brother who sacrifices his love for the happiness of his younger brother, adding emotional depth and highlighting his romantic side.

ChaalBaaz (1989)

This film, starring Sridevi in a double role, had Sunny Deol paired opposite her in one of her roles. Sunny's role had shades of both romance and action.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

While the film will be remembered for its comedy, it also had some romantic elements that was centered around Sunny's character and his wife in the film. The romantic angle added some light-hearted and sweet moments in between the chaos.

It is also interesting that he directed the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' that launched his son Karan Deol's acting career. The film was also a romantic story.