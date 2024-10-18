Sunny Deol has consistently impressed us with his "angry young man" image. On Sunny Deol’s birthday, here are the actor’s 5 most-loved films of all time:

In Pic: Sunny Deol

Listen to this article Birthday special! From Gadar to Damini, Sunny Deol’s top 5 blockbusters to re-watch x 00:00

Sunny Deol is one of the most loved actors in the industry. Over time, Deol has delivered some of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema. Whether it’s his '‘Dhai kilo ka haath’' dialogue in 'Gadar' or '‘Tareek pe tareek’' in 'Damini', Deol has consistently impressed us with his "angry young man" image. On Sunny Deol’s birthday, here are the actor’s 5 most-loved films of all time:

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 5 films of Sunny Deol

Gadar

One of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema, 'Gadar' is undoubtedly one of Sunny Deol's most loved films. Set during the Partition era, the movie chronicles the story of Tara Singh, a truck driver who falls in love with Sakina, a Muslim girl. The movie follows Tara Singh's fight to protect his family and bring his wife back from Pakistan amidst political tensions. Deol’s raw intensity, especially in the action-packed scenes, made the film a massive hit. Ameesha Patel played the lead opposite Sunny Deol. The movie was beloved by many, and just before the release of the sequel, 'Gadar' was re-released in theatres, receiving equal love from the audience. The movie’s song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' became an instant hit, and this film cemented Deol’s status as a superstar.

Border

Discussing Sunny Deol's top films without mentioning 'Border' is impossible. 'Border' was a war drama based on the real-life Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Sunny Deol played Major Kuldip Singh in the film. The movie also starred Suniel Shetty and was another hit for Deol. The film's emotional storyline, portrayal of soldiers' lives, and sentimental songs like 'Sandese Aate Hain' made audiences teary-eyed. The makers have now announced a sequel to this classic war drama, which will once again star Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in crucial roles.

Arjun

In this socially charged action drama, Sunny Deol plays Arjun Malvankar, an unemployed youth fighting against corruption and injustice. The film showcases a different side of Deol. His character’s vulnerability added an interesting layer to the plot, offering something new for the audience. The Rahul Rawail directorial solidified Deol’s image as Bollywood’s "angry young man."

Damini

“Tareek pe tareek milti rahi... par insaaf nahi mila, my lord...”' This iconic dialogue has likely brought a smile to your face—hello, nostalgia! 'Damini' is one of those films from our childhood that we couldn’t take our eyes off. In this courtroom drama, Sunny Deol plays Advocate Govind, who fights for justice for a woman named Damini, who witnesses a crime within her family.

Ghayal

Sunny Deol is known for delivering films with substance and high-octane action. 'Ghayal' is another film in Sunny’s filmography that has been loved by many. The movie revolves around the life of Ajay Mehra (Sunny Deol), a man wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. After his release, Mehra seeks vengeance against those responsible for his brother’s murder. The film was a huge success, and Deol’s performance was widely praised, earning him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.