On their 27th wedding anniversary Bobby shared a picture and wrote, "Happy 27th anniversary my love forever yours."

Picture shared by Bobby Deol on wife Tanya Deol's Birthday. Pic/Bobby Deol's Instagram

Listen to this article Bobby Deol to wife Tanya Deol: 'Forever yours' x 00:00

Actor Bobby Deol in the early hours of Tuesday penned down an adorable wish for his wife Tanya Deol on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture and wrote, "Happy 27th anniversary my love forever yours."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

In the picture, the 'Apne' actor could be seen posing with his wife. Soon after he shared the picture, his fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy Anniversary my Dearest."

"God bless you guys always!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy anniversary to you both."

"Bhagwan apko duniya bhar ki khusi de," a user wrote.

Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996. Bobby and his wife welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was last seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 and will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's film 'Gadar 2'. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever