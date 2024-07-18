Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor spoke about her love for fashion and why she prefers to borrow clothes instead of buying them

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who is regarded as the last word of fashion now, never intended to become the high priestess of style in India. There was no strategy to build an image. All she did was follow her passion for fashion by borrowing clothes from designers in India and the West … and the rest is history!

Sonam Kapoor reveals, “I just wanted to wear what I liked from the designers I knew. It was just me being myself, influenced by the education I got from my mom and my passion for fashion. I considered fashion designers, both international and Indian, as stars because I grew up admiring them through my mom. This wasn't about projecting an image; it was about my genuine love for fashion.”

She adds, “I realised people didn't often borrow clothes, so I started borrowing them. It didn't make sense to buy everything all the time. I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical. This practice was common internationally but not in India, so I just did what felt right at the time. I was a 20-year-old girl, just following my passion for fashion without any strategic intent.”

Sonam is now a Global fashion icon and is celebrated by international media for her impeccable fashion sense and her humoungous impact on brands. Her consistently brilliant sartorial choices have made her a favourite amongst top fashion brands worldwide.

The gorgeous actor says, “It's a privilege to represent the richness and diversity of Indian culture, whether through art, cinema, or fashion. To represent India to the world is something I am very proud of. South Asians I've met abroad also love representing their culture and appreciate when people recognise and understand it. Whether it's through museums, red carpets, or any platform, I take every opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Indian culture.”

