Rhea Kapoor drops throwback pics with sister Sonam amid Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations

Updated on: 18 July,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rhea Kapoor, who styled the bride Radhika Merchant for the grand affair, posted a series of throwback pictures with Sonam Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor drops throwback pics with sister Sonam amid Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations

Picture Courtesy/Rhea Kapoor's Instagram account

Amidst the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Mumbai, stylist Rhea Kapoor admitted to missing her sister Sonam Kapoor, who couldn’t join her for the celebrations.


Rhea, who styled the bride Radhika Merchant for the grand affair, posted a series of throwback pictures with Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram account.


 
 
 
 
 
The pictures capture candid moments of the sisters getting ready together for past events, surrounded by a variety of outfits.

In one picture, Rhea can be seen enjoying apples while Sonam takes selfies.

Another photo shows them lounging on a bed in their white ethnic attire, while a third depicts them engrossed in a discussion, with Rhea showing something on her phone to Sonam.

Along with the pictures Rhea added a caption that read, “Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015. After party at @karishma house, ordering kebab rolls.”

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone among others.

