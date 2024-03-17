Actress Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from a recent wedding she attended calling her look 'gangsta'

Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article Raveena Tandon goes 'full gangsta mode' this wedding season, check out x 00:00

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has shown us how to be the perfect baraati. The actress took to her Instagram feed to give a glimpse at the fun she had at a recent wedding. Raveena Tandon opted for a golden saree worn in Gujarati style. She complemented the gorgeous-looking saree with a statement neckpiece and earrings and a ring. She completed the look with sunglasses that gave her an edgy look.

She also dropped videos of her enjoying the baraatis and she grooved to the beats of drums.Sharing the pictures, Raveena wrote, "Gone full Gangsta mode ! Wedding season!@dragonfly0011 recognise the gift. Earrings- @hazoorilallegacy".

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

A few weeks back Raveena had shared yet another inspiring look for the wedding season. She shared a couple of pictures of herself dressed in a white saree for a wedding. The series of photos shows Raveena posing in a garden, wearing a white saree with pearl embellishment on the border. She opted for a matching blouse with heavy pearl design on it.For the makeup, Raveena opted for -- glossy pink lips, black eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was parted from the centre and tied in a low bun, with white flowers on it.

The actress, who was recently seen in the web series 'Karmma Calling', sported an emerald green and white choker necklace, matching ring, earrings and a maang tika. She gave the tune of 'Tum Se' from the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

The post is captioned as: "Wedding whites..." On the professional front, Raveena next has ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena will next be seen in the film 'Patna Shuklla' The Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming film narrates the story of a small-time lawyer and home-maker, Tanvi Shukla, who takes matters in her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, which affects the lives and careers of thousands of honest and hard-working youngsters every year.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting on March 29.