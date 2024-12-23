Choreographer Mudassar Khan and his wife, Riya Kishanchandani, have welcomed a baby girl. The couple who got married in November 2023 made the announcement on social media

Well known film choreographer Mudassar Khan has welcomed his first baby with wife Riya Kishanchandan. The couple who tied the knot in November 2023 took to social media handle to announce the happy news.

Mudassar and Riya welcome baby girl

The Dabangg and Dabangg 2 choreographer took to his Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their baby girl and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Alhumdulillah." He thanked both his and Riya's families and friends for their prayers and blessings.

Sharing the good news, the choreographer wrote, “Alhumdulillah. I thank both our families and friends for all the duas and blessings. A big thank you to the noble team of Dr. Anjum @hfhbandra #HolyFamilyHospital #BismillahiMashaAllahuLaQuwataIllahbillaah.”

The text on the announcement video read: “With the blessings of Almighty and the prayers of family and friends, we, Mr. & Mrs. Khan, are proud to announce that we are blessed with a baby girl. Alhumdulillah.”

Celebs congratulate the new parents

Many of Mudassar’s friends from the industry took to the comments section to shower love and blessings on the couple. Television actress Drashti Dhami commented, “Congratulations.” Akanksha Puri wrote, “Omgggggggggg, this is such happy news! Congratulations, God bless you all.” Azma Fallah wrote, “MashAllah tabarak Allah rehman. Biggest congratulations on the arrival of your little angel.”

About Mudassar and Riya's wedding

In November this year, Mudassar took to Instagram to share pictures from his wedding to Riya to mark their anniversary. The couple, who got married on November 30, 2023, looked regal as they coordinated in traditional white outfits. Mudassar looked dashing in a white sherwani, while Riya wore a white sharara adorned with intricate golden embroidery.

Sharing the photos, Mudassar wrote an emotional post that read, “When we first met i never thought that Our name has been written together 50 thousand years ago, even before the sky was introduced to the sea #alhumdullilah Happy 1 Year Mrs. Khan."

Salman Khan attended the wedding reception of Mudassar, who had choreographed the popular song 'Humka Peeni Hai' from 'Dabangg' and also worked with him on films like 'Ready' and 'Bodyguard'. Mudassar is widely recognized for choreographing popular songs like 'Dhinka Chika' from 'Ready', 'Chalao Na Naino Se' from 'Bol Bachchan', and 'Party All Night from Boss'. He also earned acclaim as one of the top mentors and judges on the hit reality show “Dance India Dance Season 4.”

(with inputs from IANS)