Bollywood singer Shaan recently opened up about his views regarding the use of AI technology in music, especially the use of AI cloning to use a singer's voice for a song he has never sung

Bollywood singer Shaan recently spoke against the recent trend in which artificial intelligence generates songs as if a different singer performed them. He slammed the technique which is often referred to as AI Voice Cloning. In AI cloning, users can use AI tools to create remixes and covers of existing songs, placing different artists' voices onto familiar tracks and changing the original song with new rhythms, melodies, and harmonies.

Bollywood singer Shaan recently spoke against the recent trend in which artificial intelligence generates songs as if a different singer performed them. He slammed the technique which is often referred to as AI Voice Cloning. In AI cloning, users can use AI tools to create remixes and covers of existing songs, placing different artists' voices onto familiar tracks and changing the original song with new rhythms, melodies, and harmonies.

Shaan opens up about the use of AI in music

While speaking to ANI, Shaan blasted the AI song voice swap trend in which the late singers are reimaged using AI tools for creating new songs, calling it a "cruel" and a wrong practice of remembering the late singers.

He said, "I find this AI very cruel when they try to produce songs like 'Yeh gaana agar Kishore da gaate, yeh gaana agar Mohammed Rafi gaate (If this song was sung by. What they sang in the 40s, what they sang in the 60s, and what they sang in the 80s were very different. So if they were singing today, it would again be very different."

The 'Chand Sifarish' singer pointed out that it is wrong to artificially produce the voice of a dynamic singer with the help of technology. "It is wrong that you make that song sound like they would sing it like that. Not necessary. You can't AI a person whose singing has been so dynamic. So it's wrong that you take the tone of any four songs and make tons of tracks and covers with that," Shaan added.

Shaan says the audience is silly

He also calls the audience "silly" for comparing the AI's voice to the real singers. Shaan calls it unfair when the new generation uses AI to produce the 'Saiyaara' song in the voice of singer Kishore Kumar.

He urged music lovers not to listen to such AI tracks, but rather to enjoy Kishore Kumar's songs, which were sung by him during his time.

"The audience is so silly, they're even comparing it with them. I'm just saying they shouldn't do this AI. But the new generation has heard Kishore Kumar's voice in 'Saiyaara' or some other thing. That is not fair, man. They should hear his songs that he has sung in his time, which came out of his throat, came out of his sensibilities. Yes. Do not listen to this," said Shaan.

(With inputs from ANI)