Learn to sing in sur with this new AI music learning app

The app also offers live masterclasses by subject matter experts that help learners acquire in-depth knowledge about music concepts

Padhanisa, an AI-based music learning application that aims to make Indian vocal learning simple and accessible to everyone across the globe. The platform aims to be a personal singing teacher for those who enjoy singing but have never considered learning due to lack of access to the right resources or fear of judgement.

The app's most compelling feature is its individualised class structure, where every session is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs and goals of each learner. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the app dynamically adjusts lesson plans to accommodate each learner's progress and preferences, ensuring optimal results with every session.

The personalised approach of the app ensures that every individual receives tailored recommendations based on their vocal range, suggestions on warm-ups and work-outs focussed on the key improvement areas. A comprehensive assessment of the performance is shared after every level so that learners can keep improving.

The application not only provides a customised platform for music learning but also offers live masterclasses by subject matter experts that help learners acquire in-depth knowledge about music concepts and also clear their doubts through Q&A sessions.

Padhanisa goes a step beyond just being a music-learning platform to give opportunities to singers/aspirants to earn perpetually by sharing singing videos through the app. Not only this, but singers also get a chance to sing for Saregama under its Talent Hunt program. Saregama, India’s oldest music label has launched Padhanisa to simplify music learning.

From beginners taking their first steps in the world of Indian vocal singing to performers looking to refine their skills, the app caters to singers of all levels and backgrounds. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive lesson plans and interactive sessions, it's never been easier to learn singing sitting literally from anywhere.

Sharing his views on Padhanisa, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director - Saregama India Limited, “Padhanisa is an obvious extension from Saregama. The insight of the app comes from the fact that all Indians love to sing, be it on any occasion or just to feel happy. We truly believe that there are no bad singers, but just untrained ones. So, here we are with an AI-based app that trains you to sing in Sur. All you got to do is download the Padhanisa App and start your personalised music learning journey.”