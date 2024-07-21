Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are always spotted together at events. This led to speculations of the two being back together

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen's relationship status often dominates headlines. While she and Rohman Shawl had announced their break-up two years ago, it is often rumoured that the two are back together as the latter spends time with Sen and her daughters. However, there seems to be no truth to the rumours and the clarifications has come from the former Miss Universe herself.

On a podcast hosted by Rhea Chakraborty, Sushmita Sen opened up about her current relationship status amid rumours of her dating ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. "I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021... I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, 'Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa," she shared.

Sushmita further shared that she is happy being on a break from relationships. "I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time."

Back in 2021, Sushmita had announced her break-up with Rohman Shawl in an Instagram post. They began dating in 2018. Even though they are no longer a couple, Rohman continues to be a part of Sushmita's life and is often spotted with her at events and parties. In the Instagram post, Sen had written, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

More recently, a video of Sushmita Sen getting swarmed by fans for selfies surfaced on social media. However, what warmed fans was Rohman Shawl stepping in to shield Sen and guide her to the car. He made sure she got in safely before joining her, and this gesture has been widely praised by people online. Fans declared Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl 'couple goals' for this moment, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)