The cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were seen at Alanna Panday's baby shower along with Gauri Khan. The latter shared some inside pictures from the gathering

Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavna Pandey and Deanne Pandey

Listen to this article 'Bollywood Wives' cast and Gauri Khan reunite at Alanna Panday's baby shower, see pics x 00:00

The cast of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' were re-united recently as they attended the baby shower of Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey were seen at the gathering to celebrate Alanna's pregnancy.

Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took to social media to share pictures from the event. Looking at the outfits woe by the guest, the shower was the theme -blue and white. Gauri looked stunning in a denim-on-denim look as she wore a skirt and denim jacket over a black bralette. She also wore a black cap and glasses to complete her look. Maheep and Bhavna were seen in a shot blue dresses while Seema opted for a white jumpsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first picture shared by Gauri Khan, she is seen posing with Maheep, Seema and Bhavna along with Deanne Panday, who is the grandmother-to-be.

The second picture is a selfie featuring Gauri along with the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. However, Neelam Kothari, the fourth Bollywood wife from the Netflix show was missing from the gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives:

The reality show made its debut on Netflix in 2020, gaining immense popularity among fans during its first season. The show was headed by Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavna Pandey (Chunky Pandey's wife), Neelam Kothari (actress and wife of Samir Soni), and Seema Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan). Notably, Season 1 included guest appearances by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others. The season 2 was also a hit. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show provides a glimpse into the lives of four Bollywood wives, showcasing how they manage their personal and professional lives, as well as their relationships with each other.

The third season of the show will be released sometime this year. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi will be joining the cast in the upcoming season.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Riddhima shared the poster and penned, “More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you’ve ever seen them be! Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix!”

In the video, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, “Name hai Delhi ki Billi.” The host added, ‘Warna aapka toh yeh mohalla hai.” Riddhima further said, “Yeh toh ghar hai mera”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)