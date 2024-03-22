Preity Zinta shared a throwback video of Shah Rukh and her doing a dance rehearsal while the song ‘Tere Liye’ from ‘Veer Zaara’ played in the background

Preity Zinta drops throwback video of rehearsing with Shah Rukh Khan, fan says, 'peak Bollywood era'

Preity Zinta is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress, who is making a comeback to the big screen with ‘Lahore 1947’, has decided to make her fans nostalgic. It was just yesterday when Preity posted a picture with Salman Khan’s dog, and now the actress has shared yet another throwback picture on her Instagram. This time, the ‘Veer Zaara’ actress has made all of us nostalgic by dropping a video with Shah Rukh Khan.

Preity Zinta shared a throwback video of Shah Rukh and her doing a dance rehearsal while the song ‘Tere Liye’ from ‘Veer Zaara’ played in the background. While dropping the video Preity wrote, “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for 2 days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day & the rehearsal with his easy charm & timely jokes The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in Jiya Jale. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting”

As soon as Preity dropped the video, fans started reacting to the post. One fan shared, “peak Bollywood era”. While another fan wrote, “My fav Actress and Actor, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan”. A third user wrote, “My favorite actress since childhood, favorite actress of almost every 90 kid love you Preeti.”

On the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'. The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement. "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.





