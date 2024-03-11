Sunny Deol on OTT debut: 'There are certain things which I want to do that cannot be for the big screen'

Reports suggest that Sunny Deol has been in talks for OTT shows and films as well

Sunny Deol is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the film industry. With the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has proved that he is still one of the biggest superstars in the country. Sunny Deol is now gearing up for his next war drama, Lahore 1947, but did you know that the actor is also planning for his OTT debut? Reports suggest that Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films as well.

According to sources in the Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol wants to keep experimenting to stay relevant among the new generation. The portal quoted sources saying, “Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films too, and they are ready to offer him big amounts. Gadar 2 has infused new life into his career, and he himself understands that he will need to keep experimenting to stay relevant among the new generation.”

When the portal asked Deol about the reports, he confirmed and said, “It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big-screen films. And yes, I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do that cannot be for the big screen, as they (theatres) will not give me space for it.”

Deol further added, “As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff.”

On the work front, the shooting of ‘Lahore, 1947’ started on February 13. Sunny Deol was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Gadar 2'. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of 'Ghayal', 'Damini', and 'Ghatak'. Given this impressive track record, it's only natural to anticipate that their upcoming project will be nothing short of epic.