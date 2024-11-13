Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

Boman Irani adds another feather to the cap! Directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' to be screened at IFFI

Updated on: 13 November,2024 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Boman Irani's critically acclaimed film 'The Mehta Boys' is set to premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India. The festival begins on 25th November 2024 in Panjim, Goa

Boman Irani adds another feather to the cap! Directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' to be screened at IFFI

Pic/Instagram

Boman Irani adds another feather to the cap! Directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' to be screened at IFFI
Actor Boman Irani is set to make a mark behind the camera with his highly anticipated directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys', which will be screened at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), happening in Panjim, Goa on the 25th of this month. Known for his versatility, dedication to craft, and unparalleled performances in Indian cinema, Boman Irani is now set to showcase his talents as a storyteller, presenting a heartwarming tale that has already piqued the interest of cinephiles and critics alike.


'The Mehta Boys'- a 48-hour odyssey


'The Mehta Boys' is an emotional coming-of-age drama of a father and son who are forced to spend 48 hours together and must navigate their strained relationship. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the film highlights the unique cultural and emotional nuances of the Indian urban landscape while exploring universal themes of connection and identity.


Reacting on this news actor Boman Irani posted, “Can’t wait for you’ll to experience this special story!”

The film features an ensemble star cast featuring Avinash Tiwary, Puja Sarup and Shreya Chaudhry. Besides direction, Boman Irani is also acting in the film. Avinash Tiwary is known for his incredible performances in 'Laila Majnu' and 'Bulbbul'. The actor was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's 'Madgaon Express' and will next be seen in Netflix's 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' alongside Jimmy Shergill and Tamannah Bhatia.

Awards and accolades of 'The Mehta Boys'

IFFI, held annually in Goa, is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia, known for its eclectic selection of films from across the world. 'The Mehta Boys' being selected for this year’s lineup is a testament to its artistic merit and wide appeal. The film won the award for 'The Best Feature Film' at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024. Boman Irani also won the award for 'The Best Actor (Male)' at the International Film Festival of Asia Toronto.

The screening at IFFI marks a significant milestone in Boman Irani’s illustrious career, which has spanned over two decades, with critically acclaimed performances in films like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', '3 Idiots'.

boman irani Avinash Tiwary IFFI bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment

