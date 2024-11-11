Starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar unravels a gripping tale of a police officer's relentless pursuit to solve a diamond heist

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah

Listen to this article Sikandar Ka Muqaddar trailer: Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary face off in new heist drama x 00:00

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its much-anticipated crime drama, Neeraj Pandey’s 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is produced by Friday Storytellers. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar unravels a gripping tale of a police officer's relentless pursuit to solve a diamond heist — but at what cost? As the tension builds, questions arise: Are the three suspects truly guilty, or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Sikandar Ka Muqaddar about?

In 2008, a daring heist at a diamond exhibition led to the Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Shergill) zeroing in on three suspects based on his moolvriti (instincts) - Kamini Singh (Tamannaah Bhatia), Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary), and Mangesh Desai (Rajiv Mehta). As the investigation deepens, the lines between guilt and innocence blur and Jaswinder's pursuit turns into a relentless obsession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Talking about the film, Neeraj Pandey shares his goal to captivate audiences with a narrative that intertwines obsession and mystery. “As a storyteller, one always looks to create something for the audience which is thrilling, engaging and entertaining and that is exactly what we have endeavoured with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. It’s been quite a journey directing this film with a cast that does justice to the characters that they are portraying. Strengthening the partnership further, between Netflix and Friday Storytellers, we are thrilled to bring forth this story to our audiences worldwide.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director - Original Films, Netflix India, adds, “We are thrilled to present Sikander Ka Muqaddar, a gripping crime thriller that will keep audiences hooked. This film offers a compelling exploration of human behaviour, revealing the lengths to which individuals go in pursuit of justice and survival. With Neeraj Pandey at the helm, renowned for his masterful storytelling and deep command of the genre, Sikander Ka Muqaddar is set to be an unforgettable addition to our growing catalogue of high-quality, diverse films that captivate and connect with viewers around the world."

Sikander Ka Muqaddar is more than a crime drama

Jimmy Shergill shares hype on the trailer, saying, “The trailer invites the audience to a world filled with obsession and intrigue. With every twist, a new piece of the puzzle is revealed. I’m eager for viewers to immerse themselves in this mystery, connect the dots, and discover — will instinct prevail?”

Avinash Tiwary adds, “As the countdown to the release begins, Sikander Ka Muqaddar promises to be much more than just a crime drama. I feel truly honored to be part of this journey, working alongside Neeraj sir once again and collaborating with Netflix to bring this story to life.”

Reflecting on her transformative role in the film, Tamannaah Bhatia says, “My character, Kamini, is a complete transformation for me, a role that allowed me to step out of my comfort zone. She’s a blend of vulnerability and strength, and as the narrative unfolds, so does her journey. I’m grateful to Neeraj sir for trusting me with such a complex role and to Netflix for this incredible opportunity to explore new dimensions in my craft.”

With a powerful ensemble cast and Neeraj Pandey’s signature storytelling, this crime drama is set to challenge perceptions and keep viewers hooked until the very end. Did they, or didn’t they?

Sikander Ka Muqaddar premieres on November 29, only on Netflix.