Ace Bollywood actor Boman Irani, celebrated for his remarkable performances spanning over two decades, is cherished by fans not only for his craft but also for his warm and endearing personality. As he gears up to turn a year older on December 2nd, his family gave him a heartwarming surprise that left him speechless.

Boman’s wife, children, grandchildren, and close friends came together at the airport to surprise him with an early birthday celebration. The highlight was revealing a special birthday trip to Goa. The celebration further became even more memorable when Boman cut a birthday cake with his family and friends at the airport, spreading joy among everyone, including the paparazzi, who captured the heartfelt moments.

This pre-birthday celebration reflects Boman's close relationship with his family, who couldn't wait until his actual birthday to show him love and affection. The trip to Goa promises to be a joyous experience full of laughter, bonding, and treasured memories.

Boman Irani's work front

Boman Irani has had an exceptional year, both personally and professionally. He is set to make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated film The Mehta Boys. The film has already garnered international acclaim, winning the prestigious Best Feature Film award at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Additionally, The Mehta Boys premiered at the IFFSA Film Festival in Canada, where Boman conducted a workshop and was honored with the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance.

Actor Boman Irani shared his journey of making film 'The Mehta Boys' during its screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Speaking to the media, Boman said the story started with an idea given to him by Sujoy Ghosh a decade ago. "This movie was given to me by Sujoy Ghosh 10 years ago. He gave me one line for the picture, which was the beginning of the story. Then I started writing. I said I will direct it. He gave me a one-liner," Boman said.

"I met my friend Alex Denelaris in New York. I sat with him, and it took me many years to write this story. In the end, the story was made. And today I will present it to you. It is very close to my heart. Alex Denelaris, he is an Oscar-winning writer. He became a brother. He felt the same way about this film as I do. It is a film about family, and we have now become family. So we had to be more truthful than ever to make this film, The Mehta Boys," he added.