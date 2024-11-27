Starring Avinash Tiwary, The Mehta Boys explores the intricacies of father-son relationships as they navigate generational gaps and shifting ideas of masculinity

Avinash Tiwary plays the lead with Boman Irani in The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys screened at IFFI, director Boman Irani praises Avinash Tiwary for 'controlled performance'

The Mehta Boys recently had its Asia Premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. The premiere was attended by the film's cast including actor, writer, director, and producer Boman Irani, along with co-writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, actors Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup, Nikhil Madhok, and others. At the premiere, Boman Irani heaped praise on Avinash Tiwary's acting. Calling him a "screen-son", Boman Irani lauded his "controlled performance", which received a round of applause from the crowd.

Starring Avinash Tiwary, The Mehta Boys explores the intricacies of father-son relationships as they navigate generational gaps and shifting ideas of masculinity. Beyond this, the film marks the directorial debut of ace actor Boman Irani, who is set to fuse emotional depth with a distinct storyline. The film delves deep into the family dynamics, challenging the ideology of being the 'man of the house' in today's time.

Speaking to the media at IFFI Goa, Boman said the story started with an idea given to him by Sujoy Ghosh a decade ago. "This movie was given to me by Sujoy Ghosh 10 years ago. He gave me one line for the picture, which was the beginning of the story. Then I started writing. I said I will direct it. He gave me a one-liner," Boman said.

"I met my friend Alex Denelaris in New York. I sat with him, and it took me many years to write this story. In the end, the story was made. And today I will present it to you. It is very close to my heart. Alex Denelaris, he is an Oscar-winning writer. He became a brother. He felt the same way about this film as I do. It is a film about family, and we have now become family. So we had to be more truthful than ever to make this film, The Mehta Boys," he added.

The Mehta Boys at other film fests

Earlier this year, 'The Mehta Boys' was also premiered at the esteemed Chicago South Asian Film Festival where it grabbed the Best Feature Film Award. The film also made its way to the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, 'The Mehta Boys' is all set to begin streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video.

Beyond 'The Mehta Boys', Avinash Tiwary is awaiting the release of 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', which will see him sharing the screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Sheirgill among others. Helmed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is slated to stream on Netflix from November 29, 2024.