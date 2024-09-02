The Mehta Boys is also directed by Boman Irani, and written by Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay for the film Birdman

Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary in The Mehta Boys

Boman Irani is making his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys. Prime Video today announced the exclusive world premiere of the highly anticipated Original movie The Mehta Boys at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), to be held between September 19 and 22, 2024.

When is The Mehta Boys premiere at CSAFF?

The movie will be showcased on the Opening Night of the festival on September 20. An Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, The Mehta Boys is also directed by Boman Irani, and written by Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay for the film Birdman. The film features a highly talented cast including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Sharing the news on social media, Boman Irani said, "The only thing I did early in life was getting married…and having kids. The rest took its own sweet time. My directorial debut “The Mehta Boys” took not just a sweet, maybe even a sweeter amount of time. Life is a race” is a crock of bull, said by whoever the hell of an old irritating man that was. So, here we are, and when it finally happens, it shouldn’t be just sweet…it should be spectacular!!! This film may have taken years, but it has my heart thumping with joy and anticipation.

"A World Premiere! In Chicago! My family, my cast, my producers, and friends are all going to be there to hold my happy hand for the biggest night since my wedding, the birth of my kids, my first appearance on stage, my first movie, my first award, my first autograph, my first… I can go on and on…which brings me to the realisation that I’m glad it took all this time. If you’ve read this far, thank you so much for enduring my childlike joy," he wrote.

Boman Irani to conduct a master class on the writing process of The Mehta Boys

The screening on September 20th will be followed by an engaging conversation featuring the celebrated actor, writer, director and producer, Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr., actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra. The next day, on September 21st, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will conduct a master class on the writing process of The Mehta Boys.

This year, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival proudly celebrates 15 years of showcasing the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers. Since its inception, the festival has been a platform for talented individuals to share their unique stories and perspectives with the Chicago audience. Through a diverse selection of films, CSAFF continues to highlight the richness of South Asian cinema and its impact on the global film industry.