Boman Irani ticks off attending Wimbledon final from his bucket list

Boman took some time off to fulfil his childhood dream

Boman and Zenobia

After travelling to multiple cities for work commitments and garnering acclaim for Jayeshbhai Jordar and his OTT debut Masoom, Boman Irani recently took some time off to fulfil a childhood dream. The 3 Idiots actor went on a vacation to London with his wife Zenobia Irani to watch the Wimbledon final, which was an important wish on his bucket list.

Boman shares, “I can't tell you how thrilled and happy we are. I was waiting for it ever since I was a little kid to go to Wimbledon and see a final. I have been following the game by listening to it on the radio. Stan Smith, Ilie Nastase and then Bjorn Borg in the 70s, Roscoe Tanner, John McEnroe, Roger Federer and Pete Sampras are all great champions and today we saw another great champion, Novak Djokovic."

On the work front, the actor awaits the release of Uunchai and is all set to make his directorial debut under his production house, Irani Movietone.

Also Read: THIS is how Boman Irani met wife Zenobia and their love story started