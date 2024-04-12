Boney Kapoor shared, that he shed about 14 to 15 kgs in the last 6 to 8 months because of his kids Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor

Boney Kapoor, who is currently monitoring the box-office growth of his recently released production 'Maidaan', opened up in an interview about how he worked hard and shed about 14 to 15 kgs in the last 6 to 8 months because of his kids Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

The actor-filmmaker, during an interview with Connect FM Canada, shared, “In the last six to eight months, I have lost around 14 to 15 kgs. I’m eating healthy food. I’m sleeping properly. I’m taking care of my health. More than me, my kids are worried about me, and they make sure that I take care of my health.”

“Janhvi-Khushi, Arjun-Anshula, all of them call me every day. I don’t count the number of calls, but I have this habit of picking up every phone call, even when they are not from my contact list. I will pick up every phone call surely, and in case I miss out, then I’ll call back. But I have this tendency of picking up every call that I get,” Boney Kapoor further elaborated.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor has produced Ajay Devgn’s biographical sports drama ‘Maidaan’. 'Maidaan' is one of the most awaited films of the year. After several delays, the movie finally hit the big screen this Eid on April 11th.

Talking about the film, Ajay Devgn said, "Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can't say one man but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told."

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.