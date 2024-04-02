Boney Kapoor credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor’s success: ‘The equation is not that good but…’

Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan's relationship has not been good for a long time, however, Boney Kapoor has credited Bhaijaan for his son's success

Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan. Pic/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan's relationship has not been good for a long time due to various reasons. However, Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, has credited Salman Khan for his success as an actor. In an interview, Boney revealed that Salman Khan had ensured that Arjun Kapoor lost a considerable amount of weight. Boney also shared that Arjun's equation with Salman Khan never came in between the filmmaker's relationship with Bhaijaan.

In an interview with Showsha, Boney said, “Where Arjun is concerned, I may have separated from Mona, but it never crossed my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said, ‘He will become an actor.’ I mean, he took it upon himself and helped him lose weight. Imagine, at that time, he was a very healthy child.”

“So I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned. Whatever is said and done today, maybe they’re not on good terms, I mean, the equation is not that good, but he gave him his best. And Arjun’s growth really was influenced a lot by Salman, where his outlook to acting is concerned, his outlook to films are concerned, and he shaped up. I mean he gave him, rather inculcated in him, the importance of having a good body,” Boney further added.

When questioned about whether the alleged conflict between Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan has impacted his association with the ‘Tiger 3’ actor, Boney Kapoor said, “That has not changed. I still love him. I still feel that there are very few like him. You know big-hearted, warm-hearted, and there’s a lot of respect that he gives me, and I love him.”

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is producing Ajay Devgn’s biographical sports drama ‘Maidaan’. 'Maidaan' is one of the most awaited films of the year. After several delays, the movie will finally hit the big screen this Eid. The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited cop drama 'Singham'. The actor will play an antagonist in the film.