Janhvi and Shikhar have often been spotted together but never confirmed their relationship officially.

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Shikhar Pahariya can never be an ex to Janhvi': Boney Kapoor on bonding with daughter's boyfriend x 00:00

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for the upcoming film ‘Maidaan’, got candid about his daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi and Shikhar have often been spotted together but never confirmed their relationship officially.

In an interview with Zoom, Boney was asked about Shikhar, to which he said, “I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, Boney had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of ‘Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

On the other hand, Janhvi has the upcoming film 'Devara'. Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan are also a part of the film.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. It's a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be out in theatres in April.

(With inputs from ANI)