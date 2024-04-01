Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shikhar Pahariya can never be an ex to Janhvi Boney Kapoor on bonding with daughters boyfriend
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Shikhar Pahariya can never be an ex to Janhvi': Boney Kapoor on bonding with daughter's boyfriend

Updated on: 01 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Janhvi and Shikhar have often been spotted together but never confirmed their relationship officially. 

'Shikhar Pahariya can never be an ex to Janhvi': Boney Kapoor on bonding with daughter's boyfriend

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Shikhar Pahariya can never be an ex to Janhvi': Boney Kapoor on bonding with daughter's boyfriend
x
00:00

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for the upcoming film ‘Maidaan’, got candid about his daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi and Shikhar have often been spotted together but never confirmed their relationship officially. 


In an interview with Zoom, Boney was asked about Shikhar, to which he said, “I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.” 


Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.


Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, Boney had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of ‘Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

On the other hand, Janhvi has the upcoming film 'Devara'. Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan are also a part of the film.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. It's a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'.The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be out in theatres in April.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor boney kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news sridevi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK