Boney Kapoor shares Sridevi's last picture ahead of her 5th death anniversary

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018. The actress was in Dubai to attend a wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi

Sridevi with family. Pic/Boney Kapoor's Instagram handle

It will be five years tomorrow since Sridevi passed away. Ahead of her fifth death anniversary, her husband and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has shared the last picture of the actress on Thursday.

While Sridevi donned a pastel green and gold ethnic ensemble, her daughter Khushi sported a pastel peach lehenga. The producer wrote on the picture, "Last picture". The picture was clicked in Dubai where the family had visited to attend a family member's wedding. The actress was found dead in the bath tub of her room. Janhvi Kapoor was not at the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film 'Dhadak'.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor reminisced about his wife a few days back. Sharing a portrait of his wife, he wrote, "You left us 5 years back...your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.

He also shared another portrait of her on his Instagram story and wrote, "Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai (the one who left me, is still with me to this day)."

Janhvi Kapoor had also recently shared a picture with her mother and remembered her. "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do, hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do-it starts and ends with you," she wrote.

Sridevi, worked in over 300 films. The actress tragically passed away on February 24, 2018 in a drowning incident in UAE to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Boney Kapoor recently announced a biography on the life of the late actress. The book will be titled 'The Life of a Legend'. Taking to social media, Boney said: "Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person."

The book is penned by Dhiraj Kumar who the actress considered family.