On June 13, as Border (1997) completed 27 years of release, Sunny Deol announced its sequel, to be helmed by Anurag Singh. This came after weeks of rumours that suggested that Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana would lead Border 2. However, now, mid-day has learnt that following months-long talks with the makers, Khurrana has apparently decided to let go of the war drama.

“Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny, a towering star in his own right,” says a source.

JP Dutta, who helmed Border—starring Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff—will co-produce the sequel. It appears that director Singh is keen to make Border 2 just as star-studded. Recently, rumours were rife that the war drama would also star Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The source adds, “Nothing is confirmed yet. But Diljit has been approached by the makers. It will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, given their strong audience base in north India.” The film is expected to go on floors by November.

mid-day reached out to producer Nidhi Dutta, who remained unavailable for comment.