Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Both the films are good in their individual spaces Mimoh Chakraborty

Both the films are good in their individual spaces: Mimoh Chakraborty

Updated on: 14 May,2023 11:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Mimoh Chakraborty on having back to back releases with Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Both the films are good in their individual spaces: Mimoh Chakraborty

Mimoh

Listen to this article
Both the films are good in their individual spaces: Mimoh Chakraborty
x
00:00

While stars are scavenging for dates to showcase their work on the big screen, Mimoh Chakraborty has two films releasing on the 70mm back to back. Last week, the actor’s crime thriller, Rosh hit the screens and in the coming week, he has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.


When asked why he didn’t space out his movies and the actor says it was “out of my control”. “Both the makers thought it would be a good idea to release their films [in the same month]. Rosh is an action thriller and has had a limited release. Jogira Sara Ra is a complete family comedy. Both the films are equally good in their individual spaces and a treat for the audience,” says Chakraborty, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Aiming to entertain the audience with his work, he adds, “As an actor, the happiest thing for me would be that people are getting entertained by my work, the rest is destiny. I'm just grateful that not one but two of my work are being released, so I take that as a positive thing.”



Also Read: Exclusive! Mahaakshay aka Mimoh Chakraborty: Namashi is leaps and bounds ahead of me


bollywood bollywood news entertaintment Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK