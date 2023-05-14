Both the films are good in their individual spaces: Mimoh Chakraborty

Mimoh Chakraborty on having back to back releases with Rosh and Jogira Sara Ra Ra

While stars are scavenging for dates to showcase their work on the big screen, Mimoh Chakraborty has two films releasing on the 70mm back to back. Last week, the actor’s crime thriller, Rosh hit the screens and in the coming week, he has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

When asked why he didn’t space out his movies and the actor says it was “out of my control”. “Both the makers thought it would be a good idea to release their films [in the same month]. Rosh is an action thriller and has had a limited release. Jogira Sara Ra is a complete family comedy. Both the films are equally good in their individual spaces and a treat for the audience,” says Chakraborty, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Aiming to entertain the audience with his work, he adds, “As an actor, the happiest thing for me would be that people are getting entertained by my work, the rest is destiny. I'm just grateful that not one but two of my work are being released, so I take that as a positive thing.”

