Exclusive! Mahaakshay aka Mimoh Chakraborty: Namashi is leaps and bounds ahead of me

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son who completes 15 years in the industry, Mahaakshay aka Mimoh will next be seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra.' The actor takes a look back and at his career and speaks about brother Namashi's debut 'Bad Boy' not faring well at the box-office in a conversation with mid-day.com.

How was the experience on 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra?'

It's been one of utmost happiness. I'm grateful to Jogiji the casting director who gave me the opportunity to be considered for this role, besides our director, creative director and producer. The role gave me the chance to show the actor in me that I hadn't thought I would ever be able to. The character is called Lallu and I had to put on 10 kgs to pull off his body language, the way he rides his bike, the way he eats and responds to things. I got to work with fine actors like Nawaz sir, Sanjay Mishra and Neha Sharma, who is the best friend one can have on set. I'm excited because the trailer crossed more than 5 million views on Youtube already. I hope people come to the theatres and take note of my character.

Since your debut in 2008 your career has seen ups and downs...

It's going to be 15 years since 'Jimmy' released so it's definitely been a rollercoaster ride. That's the fun about rollercoasters, sometimes they come to a standstill but again go full throttle. I am happy with the way my career shaped up otherwise I wouldn't have been the person I am today. I am in a metamorphosis phase where I know I am making the right choices and growing as a human being.

If you had to restart your career today what changes would you make?

It may sound clichéd but I wouldn't make any changes. I'm happy with the person I have become over the last 15 years. I don't want to reshape my career and be a di**. I'm very sorted, there are times when I get sad, tense and depressed but who doesn't? 99 percent of the time I'm determined, focussed and grateful because nothing is beyond fate.

Recently your wife Madalsa Sharma's song with her co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey released...

Maddy and Sudhanshu's song has got a positive response and their fans are loving it. I was completely awestruck and both are looking stunning in the video. Maddy is my wife and best friend, I want her to have all the success, she has just begun and is a rock star when it comes to work.

Your brother Namashi just made his debut, were you disappointed 'Bad Boy' didn't fare well at the box office?

'Bad Boy' got a limited release and screens. Whoever has seen the film loved Namashi and I'm happy about that. When I compare 'Jimmy' to 'Bad Boy' I must say that Namashi is leaps and bounds ahead of me. He's a very talented actor-he can dance, fight, do romance and comedy. Most importantly he is great at portraying emotions, I told him it doesn't look like his first film. This is just the beginning he is going to go places.

