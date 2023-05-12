Mother's Day 2023: Bhagyashree and Aditi Govitrikar open up on their new-age parenting styles

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14

The leading ladies of the upcoming film 'NRI Wives' Bhagyashree and Aditi Govitrikar who are both mothers, opened up to mid-day.com about their new-age parenting styles in an exclusive chat. Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14.

Bhagyashree who is mum to actors Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani said, "Every child goes to their own life experiences and as parents we should allow them to fly. We can only be the wind beneath their wings but should also allow them to fall because you cannot learn how to cycle through life without making a few falls. Life teaches you lessons and as parents we can stand by them and guide them, we can be there to apply medicine on their injuries but every child has to decide for themselves about how they want to lead their lives."

Aditi who had studied medicine and became a doctor before deciding to make a career switch and get into modelling and acting says her mum has always been encouraging of her career choices. Today Aditi herself is mum to children Kiara and Zhiaan. She said, "The biggest gift that parents can give a child is confidence and self esteem in themselves, that I believe is a formula for success. If you want the child to succeed don't push your dreams on the child. Let the child develop his or her own abilities. Every human being is unique with special gifts. We need to give that confidence to the child 'do what you want to' and be their support system."

Speaking about how her mum reacted to her career choices she added, "I've been very fortunate that my parents supported me in whatever I want to do. My mother jokes because my sister is an engineer, I am a doctor and my brother is a chef. She says typically it's the girls who cook but here we are encouraging you guys to do whatever you'll want to do. That has been the biggest gift from my parents."