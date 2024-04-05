Box Office: Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew collected nearly Rs 50 crore at the end of week 1 while Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial is experiencing slow growth

Stills from Crew and Madgaon Express

Listen to this article Box Office: 'Crew' collects nearly Rs 50 cr in first week, 'Madgaon Express' touches Rs 20 cr in 2 weeks x 00:00

It's been a good week at the box office for female led film. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Crew' has clocked a solid first week. The film has collected Rs 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday bringing the worldwide gross to Rs 87.28 Cr.

'Crew' is truly stealing the show. With amazing positive word of mouth, the film is garnering immense love and praise from all across. This has made the film set a strong presence at the box office and pack a solid first week. Growing upward and onward, the film has now collected Rs 3.12 Cr. India net and Rs 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 7. The total worldwide gross amounted to Rs 87.28 Cr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to share the first-week update of the film. "#Crew puts up an impressive show in Week 1… Tilts heavily towards urban centres, which continue to drive its biz, while mass pockets are decent to so-so. Absence of any noteworthy / major film/s this week will prove advantageous for #Crew, which should witness an upswing over the weekend [Sat - Sun specifically]. [Week 1] Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 4.52 cr, Tue 4 cr, Wed 3.30 cr, Thu 3.12 cr. Total: ₹ 47.54 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

He added, "Going forward, #Crew faces two major opponents on Wed [10 April]: #BMCM and #Maidaan… The biz *thereafter* will be dependent on the showcasing at prime locations as also, how the two movies perform at the #BO."

#Crew puts up an impressive show in Week 1… Tilts heavily towards urban centres, which continue to drive its biz, while mass pockets are decent to so-so.



Absence of any noteworthy / major film/s this week will prove advantageous for #Crew, which should witness an upswing over… pic.twitter.com/E44nDqGNMD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2024

'Crew' made history with its opening box office numbers of Rs 10.28 Cr. India Net and Rs 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.

Madgaon Express Box Office run:

On the other hand, while 'Madgaon Express' has won hearts with its content, the film has seen a slow growth at the box office. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which have truly won hearts.

Breaking down the box office numbers of the film, trade analyst Taran took to X and wrote, "#MadgaonExpress crosses ₹ 20 cr mark, which may not be a magical number from the biz point of view, but it should, gradually, help mid-range / non-star cast films to think theatrical in the post-pandemic scenario."

"[Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.57 cr, Mon 71 lacs, Tue 65 lacs, Wed 62 lacs, Thu 60 lacs. Total: ₹ 20.33 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he added.

#MadgaonExpress crosses ₹ 20 cr mark, which may not be a magical number from the biz point of view, but it should, gradually, help mid-range / non-star cast films to think theatrical in the post-pandemic scenario.



[Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.57 cr, Mon 71 lacs, Tue… pic.twitter.com/KkP0ALNMzi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2024

The box office numbers of 20.33 crores are very big and excellent for a small-budget film like Madgaon Express. The film even does not have any A-listers in it, and in the complete two weeks it runs on merit, positive word of mouth, and unanimous love from the audiences, which cemented this film as the biggest hit of the year.

As the film entered its glorious third week, it was sure to attract a large audience over the weekend, and with Eid approaching, it was poised to cast its magic.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.