Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is here to let everyone know that the Brahmastra is far from forgotten. He shared that work on the film will finally begin later this year

A still from Brahmastra

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor shares Brahmastra 2 pre-production to begin soon: 'There will be announcements coming' x 00:00

Three years have passed since Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and with no update from the makers on the sequel in sight, the audience had almost believed that the franchise was a thing of the past. But Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is here to let everyone know that the Brahmastra is far from forgotten. Celebrating actor-wife Alia Bhatt's birthday with the media, Kapoor on shared that the work on Brahmastra 2 will finally begin later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brahmastra 2 has been a dream Ayan (Mukherji, director) has nurtured for a very long time. Once War 2 releases, he is going to start pre-production on Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it yet, but there will be interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he told reporters here.

Also starring Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the fantasy spectacle was announced as a trilogy. The sequel, titled, Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, will focus on Kapoor's Shiva's parents, Dev and Amrita. Deepika Padukone, who was seen in a cameo as Amrita, will reportedly return for the second part.

It's not confirmed yet if Kapoor will also play Dev or another actor will be seen the sequel's lead. Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Bhat, who also fell in love while shooting for the film.



"Love and War is something, which is everybody's dream to work, to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and work under the master Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago and now watching with him again, I can say with much clarity that I haven't met a human being, who works so hard, understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture and value system," he said. The actor also shared that while it's "tiring" to be on a Bhansali set, it's much more satisfying. "To be on his set is tiring, long and the process can be a little daunting but eventually as artistes, it's so satisfying because he really nurtures art and as an actor, it's been truly amazing so far," he said. The couple is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming romantic drama Love and War , also starring Vicky Kaushal. As Kapoor reunites with Bhansali 17 years after his debut, Sawariya, the actor cannot stop gushing over his director.