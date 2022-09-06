'Brahmastra' makers to have exclusive fan screening with Alia-Ranbir a day before official release

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2022 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As of now, the special screening of the film is planned only in Mumbai, where the star cast will be watching the film along with the fans

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced that they will be having a special fan screening of their upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva' a day prior to its official release. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a video, which she captioned, "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo."



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)


In the video, the 'Raazi' actor could be seen inside a cinema hall where she watched her film 'Brahmastra' for the first time together with her husband Ranbir, director Ayan Mukerji and the crew members of the film. Director Ayan Mukerji, in the video, announced the special news for all the fans of the mega-budgeted project that they will be having a special fan screening of 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' one day before the release of the film, on September 8, as Ranbir believes the number 8 is lucky for them.

As of now, the special screening of the film is planned only in Mumbai, where the star cast will be watching the film along with the fans. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Soon after the 'Darlings' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons and excitement among the fans for the special screening can't go unnoticed. Recently the star cast of the mega budgeted film arrived in Hyderabad to promote their film where the 'Raazi' actor was spotted wearing a pink suit salwar with the text 'Baby on Board' written on it, as Ranbir and Alia are currently expecting their first child.

