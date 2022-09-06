When small steps lead to big break

Rashi Mal, who was seen in Helicopter Eela, hopes Ranbir-Alia’s ambitious film Brahmastra will take her career in a new direction

A big week lies ahead for Rashi Mal, who was seen in several web series, including Hindmata and Boygiri. She is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, which marks her third Bollywood project after Helicopter Eela (2018) and Sir (2018). She remembers auditioning for the role, hardly knowing that she would be on director Ayan Mukerji’s set two days later. “Ayan lets his actors [approach their character in their own way]. Such trust from the director puts you at ease,” shares Mal.



The actor plays a comic role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led superhero drama. Working with such talented artistes has left her enriched. “The first time I met them was at Ayan’s house. Ranbir got coffee for everyone, and Alia greeted me with a warm hug. The one thing I have learnt from them is their composure in the face of so much public scrutiny. They are grounded and kind.”

As she tries to find a footing in the industry, Mal is hopeful that BrahmÄstra will give a boost to her career. In many ways, this is the big Bollywood break she was waiting for. “BrahmÄstra is one of the biggest films to come out of India. Being a part of it already has had its payoff in terms of my growth as a person and an artiste. It will hopefully open more doors for me.”

