Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bridging past with present says Zindagi Gulzar Hai director Asim Abassi

'Bridging past with present', says 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' director Asim Abassi

Updated on: 18 March,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Director on film that reunites Zindagi Gulzar Hai duo Fawad and Sanam

'Bridging past with present', says 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' director Asim Abassi

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed


Writer-director Asim Abbasi appears to have deciphered the trick to successfully portray dramas that are both liberating and crushing at once. Following the 2018 poignant family drama, Cake, Abbasi earned acclaim for his feminist take on interpersonal relationships in the 2020 Zindagi series, Churails.


Up next is Barzakh, another Zindagi offering that puts the spotlight on complex human emotions, and has a touch of supernatural fantasy. Speaking of the project that brings together the winning duo of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed after Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Abbasi says, “The title, Barzakh, encapsulates those multiplicities. It implies a barrier, obstacle, or a place between two spaces. The characters are seen attempting to bridge their past with their present to move on with their lives. But, the word also has a metaphysical meaning — the characters are in the land of nowhere, where the seen and unseen worlds collide.”



He recalls that the origin of the series, which premiered at the Series Mania Festival on Friday, traces back to a conversation he had with the show’s producer, Shailja Kejriwal. “I was processing the loss of my father a few years ago. The story is layered and is open to multiple interpretations.” 


Also Read: Fawad Khan: Would work with them again

Kejriwal adds, “[We] create a world that is both mystical and modern, loving and tumultuous, hopeful and hopeless. This is a story about a family reunion where the living and dead are both in attendance.” Apart from the narrative that he has penned, Abbasi has evidently hit the target by roping in Khan and Saeed 11 years after their popular show. “Sanam and I feed off each other’s creativity and together create memorable characters. Fawad came into this project prepared, and had a great connection with the story,” he signs off. 

fawad khan bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK