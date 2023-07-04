BTS leader Namjoon aka RM hints at military enlistment, fans react

RM took to Instagram
Namjoon/Instagram
On Tuesday, BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from his recent outings. From going out on walks to exploring beaches with his buddies, the rapper shared fun moments. However, he ended the series with a photo that led fans to believe he is ready for his military enlistment.
He captioned the post, "gotta expect the unexpected." The final photo showed him preparing for a haircut, leading fans aka BTS Army to believe that he is hinting that he is enlisting for mandatory military service soon. Group members Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are already in the military.
ADVERTISEMENT
Check out his post-
View this post on Instagram
Here's how fans reacted-
namjoon u almost gave me a heart attack ð¥¹ can they at least enlist in pairs and groups ð¥¹ I don't have it in me to go through this 5 more times ð¥¹ð pic.twitter.com/jIX1e2Kx1U— ðªðpinkmoonððª (@pinkmoon927) July 4, 2023
Namjoon is getting a new haircut for a new music video— sheya :)SEVEN IS COMINGâ· áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ (@ap0bangp0_1306) July 4, 2023
Why all of you are spreading rumors like he is going to enlist
Stop getting haircuts namjoon, i want you with long hair again. Dont enlist just yet. pic.twitter.com/WbGHR7bP2W— illegirl â· (@RkivedInMyHeart) July 4, 2023
guys you gotta hear me out. for bts there's this rule that they might be able to perform if it concerns with national events.....what if we get a performance? also i think namjoon isn't going to enlist before Yoongi's concert if that's true... pic.twitter.com/eGQwUqqmVd— Siya â· á´®áµá´¶á´·ð (@yunkiminies) June 26, 2023
OK WAIT!!!— Ana â· áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ •á´• #Seokjin's female dog (@seokjinbunnie) July 4, 2023
He said expect the unexpected, UNEXPECTED. So what we all are thinking is actually something that's very expected. So he's definitely talking about it. WHEREAS, what we really DO NOT expect is him releasing an album or something. So trust me NAMJOON IS COMING https://t.co/2OHjpLgjeO