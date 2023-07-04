BTS leader Namjoon aka RM hints at military enlistment, fans react

RM took to Instagram

On Tuesday, BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from his recent outings. From going out on walks to exploring beaches with his buddies, the rapper shared fun moments. However, he ended the series with a photo that led fans to believe he is ready for his military enlistment.

He captioned the post, "gotta expect the unexpected." The final photo showed him preparing for a haircut, leading fans aka BTS Army to believe that he is hinting that he is enlisting for mandatory military service soon. Group members Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are already in the military.

Check out his post-

Here's how fans reacted-

namjoon u almost gave me a heart attack ð¥¹ can they at least enlist in pairs and groups ð¥¹ I don't have it in me to go through this 5 more times ð¥¹ð pic.twitter.com/jIX1e2Kx1U — ðªðpinkmoonððª (@pinkmoon927) July 4, 2023

Namjoon is getting a new haircut for a new music video

Why all of you are spreading rumors like he is going to enlist — sheya :)SEVEN IS COMINGâ· áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ (@ap0bangp0_1306) July 4, 2023

Stop getting haircuts namjoon, i want you with long hair again. Dont enlist just yet. pic.twitter.com/WbGHR7bP2W — illegirl â· (@RkivedInMyHeart) July 4, 2023

guys you gotta hear me out. for bts there's this rule that they might be able to perform if it concerns with national events.....what if we get a performance? also i think namjoon isn't going to enlist before Yoongi's concert if that's true... pic.twitter.com/eGQwUqqmVd — Siya â· á´®áµá´¶á´·ð (@yunkiminies) June 26, 2023