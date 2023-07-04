Breaking News
BTS leader Namjoon aka RM hints at military enlistment fans react

BTS leader Namjoon aka RM hints at military enlistment, fans react

Updated on: 04 July,2023 06:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

RM took to Instagram

BTS leader Namjoon aka RM hints at military enlistment, fans react

Namjoon/Instagram

BTS leader Namjoon aka RM hints at military enlistment, fans react
On Tuesday, BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from his recent outings. From going out on walks to exploring beaches with his buddies, the rapper shared fun moments. However, he ended the series with a photo that led fans to believe he is ready for his military enlistment. 


He captioned the post, "gotta expect the unexpected." The final photo showed him preparing for a haircut, leading fans aka BTS Army to believe that he is hinting that he is enlisting for mandatory military service soon. Group members Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are already in the military.


