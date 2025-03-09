Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna had a lot of fun and laughter while shooting for the song 'Zohra Jabeen' from the upcoming film Sikandar. Check out the BTS video

The anticipation surrounding Salman Khan's forthcoming action thriller, 'Sikandar', has reached new heights with the release of the behind-the-scenes (BTS) video for the song 'Zohra Jabeen'. This footage offers fans an intimate look into the making of what promises to be a chart-topping number.

The makers of Sikandar shared the video on their Instagram handle on Sunday, treating fans into what went behind the making of the fun and happy song. The BTS video provides a sneak peek into the elaborate set designs and the camaraderie shared among the cast and crew. Choreographed by the renowned Farah Khan, 'Zohra Jabeen' showcases Salman Khan alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Farah Khan on choreographing Zohra Jabeen

Recently, Farah who is on board the team of 'Sikandar' as the choreographer opened up about her experience of working with Salman Khan after a long gap.

Speaking about the creation of "Zohra Jabeen," Farah Khan shared, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with."

Farah Khan, known for her signature style, has once again worked her magic, seamlessly bringing out the best in both Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The song’s fluidity, coupled with the performers’ powerful energy, has made it a favorite, with audiences praising its high-octane dance moves and stellar performances.

About Sikandar

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Sikandar' boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated for a grand release on Eid 2025.

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss on Saturday said “Sikandar” is an original film and not a remake or an adaptation.

He said, "This is a completely original story. Every scene and every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film.”

“An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene.”