In 2024, Salman Khan fans will miss seeing him on the big screen. Behind the scenes, however, it will be a busy year for the superstar who is set to kick off the shoot of Bull—his first collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar after the cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)—in mid-February. In Vishnu Varadhan’s directorial venture, Khan will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. While the team conducted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29 (Spreading positivity, Dec 30), we hear the actor will undergo extensive physical prep, even training with paramilitary forces, before he steps into the shoes of the Armed Forces officer.



Karan Johar and Vishnu Varadhan

January promises to be gruelling for Khan, who will work towards attaining a lean frame, in keeping with Brigadier Bulsara’s look. A source tells mid-day, “Right at the start, Vishnu Varadhan was sure that the actor would have to create a look distinct from his larger-than-life on-screen persona. He will sport a relatively leaner physique. It was also decided that he will train with the paramilitary forces in Mumbai. That will not only aid his physical transformation, but also help him get in the mindset required to pull off the character.” On the cards is a diverse range of exercises that is adopted by the paramilitary troops to address the multifaceted demands of their roles. The source adds, “His routine will include cardiovascular exercises like running and swimming, strength training as well as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and circuit training. He will also be familiarised with obstacle course navigation that sharpens coordination and adaptability, and tactical drills.”

Bull will offer a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralised the mercenaries and restored the control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s

government within hours.

While the screen adaptation was originally imagined as a Shahid Kapoor offering under a different banner, Johar and the Shershaah (2021) director are now bringing the story to celluloid. The director is expected to begin table-reads with the cast by January-end. “The rest of the cast is currently being finalised. The film is about a leader and his camaraderie with his troops, so bonding between the cast is key to the film’s making. The cast will have multiple table reads and workshops. The actors, who will comprise Salman’s on-screen troop, will also train with paramilitary experts,” adds the source. A chunk of the drama will be shot at Film City in Goregaon and Mehboob Studios in Bandra. Khan has apparently allotted bulk dates till August.