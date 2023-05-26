Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma makes a mesmerising red carpet debut in a sparkling white ensemble

The diva who made her grand debut at the coveted Cannes Film Festival on Friday, stole the spotlight as she walked the red carpet in a sparkling white off-shoulder gown with a ruffled neckline

The much-awaited and highly-anticipated Cannes debut of the year 2023 has finally happened! Putting an end to a long wait that has spanned years, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma finally made her debut on the red carpet of Cannes 2023.

The diva who made her grand debut at the coveted Cannes Film Festival on Friday, stole the spotlight as she walked the red carpet in a sparkling white off-shoulder gown with a ruffled neckline.

A stunning creation of British designer Richard Quinn, Anushka's memerising red carpet gown featured a ruffled bodice, resembling oversized floral petals, and straight silhouette embellished with sequin and golden threadwork.

The actor who is gearing up for her upcoming sports drama, 'Chakda Express', took to her Instagram and delighted her fans and social media followers with a string of breathtaking photos from of her Cannes red carpet look.

Keeping things minimal yet chic and classy, Anushka opted for nude make-up look and styled her hair in a sleek bun. To accessorise her red carpet look, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor opted for a pair of light yellow diamond drop earrings and decorated her elongated fingers with a statement ring encrusted with yellow diamond along with a few other silver rings.

Exuding charm and elan at its finest, Anushka looked like a dream when she posed for the photogs at the coveted Cannes red carpet. â¨Anushka’s enchanting presence turned heads and once again she has proven that she is a true fashionista and will always embody the real meaning of elegance and beauty.

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 kickstarted in the French Riviera town on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. This year, a bevy of Indian celebrities attended the coveted film festival.