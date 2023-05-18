At Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan made her debut appearance. She was part of the Indian contingent led by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. At the inaugural ceremony, the actress spoke about the Indian culture and its global impact

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan delivers speech at inauguration of India pavilion; says 'we should be more vocal of our culture'

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines for her impressive appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The gorgeous actress, who made her Cannes debut this year had everyone's attention with her presence at the inauguration of the India pavilion event held recently, which was also attended by Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran south Indian actress Khushbu and more.

Sara’s speech from the prestigious film festival is creating waves on the internet. Sara said, “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.

“Being Indian and proud of our Indianness but also being global citizens, not being afraid of doing more and having a louder voice and more self-presence in cinema and general, worldwide! Thank you for having me and I hope that we continue to do more and make our nation more and more proud and international,” she adds.

For her debut, Sara made a sparkling appearance in an Indian lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She also attended the after party where she joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes on Tuesday. Her latest picture with Naomi Campbell from the after party of the opening ceremony, is doing rounds.

On the work front, Sara is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.