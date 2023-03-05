Sara Ali Khan opens up like never before about her ambition to the top!

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed her heart like never before during a podcast shoot with Ranveer Alhabadia, discussing at length her learnings, ambition, career goals, and what keeps her improving and moving as an actor

Uninhibited, charming and intelligent, Sara Ali Khan is the most promising actress of her generation. Being the most promising actress from her league, the actress aims high and constantly believes on working towards it. Recently, during a podcast shoot with Ranveer Alhabadia, Sara opened her heart like never before and spoke at length about her learnings, her ambition, her career goals and what keeps her growing and going as an actor.

On being asked about how far can she go for her ambitions, Sara responds, "The furthest." She further adds, "There is no anyone, that's where I want to be, where it's not about a benchmark. It's about just being better than I am every single day and so much better that I am just my best." The interviewer then asked, "Do you think you are going to get there?". To this Sara confidently replied, "Yes."

Clearly aiming of the top, Sara is the brightest and the most loved actor of her league. The audience is in love with her not only for the obvious reasons but the sense of originality and prudence that she brings to the table. Sara is as real as it gets and she exudes newness, untamed charm and she seems like one of us.

Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar after multiple delays due to the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic.

On the work front, Sara is currently gearing up for the release of her next 'Gaslight', alongside Vikrant Massy, directed by Pawan Kriplani on 30th March, 2023. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' which is a biopic of Freedom Fighter ‘Usha Mehta’, 'Murder Mubarak', Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' in the pipeline.