Sara Ali Khan trends on Twitter as fans find her 'relatable'

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is one of the brightest stars of this generation with a very promising career. Not only has Sara delivered with her performances, but she also knows how to put her point forward with clarity and all her statements make sense. This was most prominent in one of her recent interviews which has been trending on social media. Her articulation, her nuances, her intelligence is what make her the best.

Taking to social media, netizens hailed Sara for her wit, sass, and her sensibility.

Speaking about the interview, one fan said, "Sara this podcast make me fall in love with you all ove again I love how honest you are, you are such a nice person your future is bright you will shine my girl. Lot's of love & well wishes to you. Now waiting for Gaslight @SaraAliKhan#SaraAliKhan"

A fan wrote “She's so precious. From yesterday's podcast.#SaraAliKhan”

Another fan expressed “I can srsly listen to this girl my whole life without getting bored. The most intelligent n real among her generation she is frr..her maturity level is way ahead her age. The way she understands d flow of life, d way she understands herself.”

Another fan said, “This is best podcast I have heard”

One of the fans said, “Sara talks with her heart and this is what I love about her"

Another fan said, “Everyone is talking about this podcast”

One fan also said, “opinion is soo amazing as a star, n that tooo a gen-z star. N her chats about, energies, meditation, reality, vibes, moon, sun, her mom, n her friends. My love for her as a person,n as an idol, has increased too much for her wid this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for a strong lineup with films like 'Murder Mubarak', 'Metro... Inn Dino', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Gaslight', and Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, amongst many others.