Sara Ali Khan: We should allow ourselves to make mistakes

Updated on: 04 March,2023 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Recently at a sit-down interview with a leading influencer, Sara opened her heart like never before and spoke at length about her learnings, her ambition, her career goals and what keeps her growing and going as an actor

Sara Ali Khan is the brightest and most promising actress of her generation. She has repeatedly left the audience impressed with her well-articulated answers and relatable personality. Recently at a sit-down interview with a leading influencer, Sara opened her heart like never before and spoke at length about her learnings, her ambition, her career goals and what keeps her growing and going as an actor.

In an interview, Sara opened up about the failure of 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and 'Coolie No. 1'. Acknowledging the reviews she received for the film, Sara shared an articulated response on what went wrong and how she is learning and growing after it.

Speaking about the same, Sara says, "They made me realise that I just have to keep moving forward, acknowledging the mistakes that I have made, learning from the mistakes that I have made but also allowing myself to make them."


As we heard Sara speaking, it was truly a very well-spoken and well-articulated conversation coming from her which is something no other actress of her generation can do. Having Sara dwell on such interaction states that she is truly the brightest of her generation. 


On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films last year, Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' this year. She also has  'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects in the pipeline.

