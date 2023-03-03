Breaking News
Sara Ali Khan shoots in Delhi for Homi Adajanias Murder Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan shoots in Delhi for Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'

Updated on: 03 March,2023 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

A few days ago, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by 'Cocktail' fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/AFP


Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently in Delhi for the shoot of her film 'Murder Mubarak'.


Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a video from the sets.



In the video, she is seen giving a close-up of the sunset. We can also see a woman holding the film's clapperboard.


"All my favourite things... Delhi-Heart of India,"she simply captioned the post.

Homi Adajania is directing the film. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor in the film.

A few days ago, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by 'Cocktail' fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie.

Besides 'Murder Mubarak', fans will see Karisma in the upcoming drama series Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo. Backed by Zee Studios, the noir show is based on the book the City of Death by Abheek Barua. Brown revolves around Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl.

Brown also features Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, and K K Raina, among others.

Speaking of Sara's other projects, she will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

