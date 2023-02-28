Sara Ali Khan drops a quirky birthday wish for director Homi Adajania! Check out

To wish the director on his birthday today, Sara took to her Instagram feed and thanked him for bringing out her feminine, beautiful side.

Pic L- Sara Ali Khan's Instagram; R- Homi Adajania's Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has time and again won the audiences' hearts with her quirky and adorable antics on social media. Having treated the audience with a lot of amazing performances in her films, Sara is eyeing up an even more exciting lineup of films one of which will be murder mystery of Homi Adajania, 'Murder Mubarak'. To wish the director on his birthday today, Sara took to her Instagram feed and thanked him for bringing out her feminine, beautiful side.

On her Instagram stories, Sara shared a workout video of her with the director Homi Adajania while leaving a birthday wishing note in the caption writing -

"The best kind of peer pressure

Ain't got to time for leisure

Active mornings are moments to treasure

Satisfaction beyond measure "

"@homster

Happiest birthday to you ð

Stay, young, fit, alive and inspiring always ð¥"



Having shared yet another picture from the poolside, Sara brings along a fun side of her with the director while wishing him on his birthday again. She wrote -

"Spot the photographer ð¸

Thank you for always bringing out the feminine, beautiful side in me @homster

Happy birthday again ð"



From her debut film, Sara has always been seen as the director's actor - be it with Rohit Shetty's Simmba or with Aanand L. Rai for Atrangi Re. She is one actress who totally submits herself to the director to portray his vision on the screen in the best possible way.

On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films last year, Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' this year. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects in the pipeline.