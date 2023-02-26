Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore Mere sapno ki Rani

Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore 'Mere sapno ki Rani'

Updated on: 26 February,2023 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture with her granny Sharmila Tagore. She captioned it, "Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny"

Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore 'Mere sapno ki Rani'

Pic/ Sara's Instagram


It's always nice to see two generations coming together for an occasion.


Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan posted a picture with her granny Sharmila Tagore. She captioned it, "Mere sapno ki Rani is my most stunning Granny."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)


Draped in a blue saree, Sharmila looked classy as always. Sara sported a casual kurta and specs.

Fans also loved Sara's post. One wrote, "Ur grand maa is sooo classy." Another one wrote, "She must be telling u some wonderful stories from her time."

Interestingly, Sara chose the song for her caption from one of Sharmila's classics. 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' is from 'Aradhana' where Sharmila was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna. The song was immortalised by Kishore Kumar.

Also Read : Sara Ali Khan's 4-step guide to a productive day

Recently Sara went to Qatar for an event. She bonded with Ananya Panday over there.

On the acting front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

sara ali khan sharmila tagore bollywood Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK