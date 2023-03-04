Watch: Akshay Kumar performs mid-air stunts during his performance in Atlanta for The Entertainers tour

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Jleen Royal, the tour will have star-studded performances by these artists in different parts of North America

Akshay Kumar

The first leg of 'The Entertainers' tour began in Atlanta with a packed house. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Jleen Royal, the tour will have star-studded performances by these artists in different parts of North America.

The first performance of the group concluded on Friday night. Akshay Kumar made his entry in a very stylish and cool way. He was attached to cables and flew over the audience to reach the stage. En route he performed some stunts mid-air to greet fans.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Entertainers Tour (@theentertainerstour)

Akshay also performed with his Gold co-star Mouni Roy on stage. He was seen wearing a multi-coloured jacket while Mouni was seen in a red shimmery skirt and blouse.

On Saturday, Akshay also shared a video in which he and his team members including Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy are seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra backstage. Many background dancers and other crew members are also seen reciting the mantra while standing in a big circle.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar on decision to renounce Canadian passport: India is everything to me

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was seen dancing in a red lehenga while performing alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta. A clip has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The video shows Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. He is joined by Nora in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants. The two are seen dancing on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', from his film 'Selfiee'.

'Selfiee' is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, 'Driving Licence', the film revolves around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor. The film which was released in theatres on February 24 failed to deliver at the box office.