In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy attend Smriti Irani's daughter's reception

Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy with Smriti Irani and family

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani hosted a wedding reception for her daughter Shanelle Irani on Friday. The reception was attended by well known names from the film industry. Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from the reception which also featured Shah Rukh Khan.

In the first photo, Mouni is seen posing with the newlyweds. Also in the picture are Smriti Irani and Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar. In the second photo, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the centre looking handsome in a black suit. Smriti Irani is seen standing beside him in a red saree. Irani's husband Zubin Irani is on the other side of King Khan .

For the reception, Mouni opted for a pastel green saree, while her husband opted for a dark blue suit.

Mouni and Smriti's professional relationship go way back. Mouni played Krishna Tulsi alongside Smriti Irani's Tulsi on 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. The long running popular show marked the acting debut of both the actors.

"Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial,” Mouni captioned her post.

Meanwhile, fans also pointed out the reunion of Scientist Mohan Bhargav and Junoon, the characters played by SRK and Mouni in 'Brahmastra: part 1'. While Khan had a special appearance in the film, Mouni played the primary antagonist named Junoon. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead along with Anagarjuna in a special appearance.

"Junoon aur Scientist sahab saath mei? I knew it kuch toh gadbad hai," wrote a fan. "Scientist sahab zinda hai?," asked another fan. In the film, Mouni's character is seen showing killing Khan's character. "Pathaan and Junoon Collab soon?" wondered another fan.

On the other hand, Smriti Irani had recently revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who had named her daughter and that he is good friends with her husband.