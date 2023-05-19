Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan is feeling 'too glam' in her new look, fans call her 'gorgeous beauty'

Sara Ali Khan adorned a glittery dress for another occasion at the Cannes 2023 event, where she initially appeared on the red carpet on May 16

Sara Ali Khan at Cannes 2023

At the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, there is a noticeable presence of Indian celebrities. On the festival's inaugural day, May 16, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar were the initial three actresses from India to grace the red carpet. Significantly, it was their first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sara brought a conventional touch to the red carpet by wearing a sparkling gown for her Cannes 2023 makeover. Have you seen her yet?

Once again, for another day at Cannes, Sara Ali Khan transformed into a glamorous figure. She donned a sparkling bodycon dress and shared it with her fans, accompanied by her signature poetry caption. She captioned, "Sorry for the spam (women tripping hand emoji), Feeling too Glam (Dizzy and glowing star emoji), Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam (thinking face emoji), But then decided against it- only for my gram fam (camera with flash emoji)"

After this post Sara's fans went gaga over her new Cannes 2023 avatar.

One of the fan wrote, "Shinin' like a starrrrrrr", other fan wrote, "NAILED IT!!", while third wrote, "Gorgeous beauty (smiling face with heart eyes emoji)".

Fans can't stop praising and showing their love in the comments section of every post by Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about her previous day looks, on Day 1, Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing Abu Jani's embellished ivory-cream lehenga. The Kedarnath actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. She elegantly tucked her veil into her hair and showcased her million-dollar smile as she graced the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan complemented her Indian attire with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, completing her stunning Indian look. Sara Ali Khan complemented her Indian attire with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, completing her stunning Indian look.

Her look for Cannes 2023 Day 2 was also designed by Anu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who had designed the lehenga she wore on Day 1. Expert saree draper Dolly Jain showed her creativity with the saree as she draped it around Sara Ali Khan's waist in a unique manner, with the pallu falling loosely on her arm, giving the saree the look of a gown, with a long train that billowed in the sea breeze. Sara wore it with a beaded black and white blouse, matching the border of the saree. Her hair was tied in a French bun with a few loose strands, with nude lipstick and pearl studs in her ears.

