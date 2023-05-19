Mrunal Thakur's final look for the ongoing Cannes 2023 was a cut-out gown in ivory white with bead embellishments, a ruffled design on the front, and a feather train attached to the back

Mrunal Thakur made her final appearance at Cannes 2023 in a dramatic ivory gown

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur adds oomph factor with strategically placed cut-outs in her final red carpet look

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been serving one stunning look after another at the Cannes film festival. The Sita Ramam star has made quite the mark at Cannes 2023 with extremely innovative looks, which have earned her praise from all over. She already has dropped three looks, each more unique than the other, earning her true fashionista status.

Riding high on the glamour quotient, the actress's final look for this year's Cannes has left fans stunned. Before flying back to India, the actress walked the red carpet one final time last night in a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock gown which had unconventionally beautiful cut-outs and a unique silhouette. The look was designed to give the red carpet gown a modern twist, with an attempt to add glamour that is perfectly suited for an international red carpet.

The one-shoulder ivory gown had strategically placed cut-outs on the torso and waist that added an oomph factor to Mrunal's look. The actress also added an embellished brooch on the shoulder. The gown had bead embellishments, a ruffled design on the front, and a feather train attached to the back.

She completed the look with shoes from Christian Louboutin and earrings from Vandals World and a ring by Mahesh Notandass Jewellery. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal surely brought her fashion A-game to her maiden Cannes trip, serving one stunning look after another. Fans were waiting with immense eagerness to see her red carpet appearances and she sure hasn*t disappointed. For her first red carpet appearance, Mrunal had opted for a beaded embroidered saree custom-made by Falguni and Shane Peacock, paired with shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse jewellery.

On her second day at Cannes, Mrunal appeared in an Anamika Khanna "hood couture" look. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Other Bollywood actresses who have been making their presence felt at Cannes this year so far are Sara Ali Khan, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautel and Esha Gupta.

