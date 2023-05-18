Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur dons a hooded couture look, fan comments: 'Afghan jalebi'

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur has served yet another look at the Cannes Film Festival, sporting a hooded couture ensemble this time

Actress Mrunal Thakur has brought her fashion A-game to the Cannes Film Festival, and the looks she is serving one after another are proof of that. She has already successfully made heads turn with two of her fashionable looks at the festival. Her sheer swimsuit combined with a sequined jacket look and her first Indian look, in a saree, have both set the Internet ablaze.

Now, the actress has begun her second day at Cannes in an Anamika Khanna "hood couture" look, making her the only actress so far to sport a hooded look. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

With one unexpected look after another, which have been garnering love from fans and praise from netizens, Mrunal is surely making everyone sit up and take notice.

After turning heads in a black sequined ensemble, the Sita Raman actress made her first red carpet appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival draped in a stunning Falguni and Shane Peacock saree. The actress has officially made her first of the two red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, marking her first appearance at the India pavilion last night.

Fans were waiting with immense eagerness to see her red carpet appearances and she sure hasn't disappointed. Donning the perfect 'Desi Girl' avatar, Mrunal stunned in her beaded embroidered saree custom-made by Falguni and Shane Peacock, paired with shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse jewellery.

"Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am," Mrunal wrote as she shared some candid poses in the outfit at Cannes. Take a look:

Talking about other Bollywood actress' outfits at Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan represented India with pride. Wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's embellished ivory-cream lehenga, the Kedarnath actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. Esha Gupta also made a notable entrance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, gracing the red carpet in a stunning white Nicholas Jebran gown. Urvashi Rautela also made her red carpet appearances in a pink tulle gown one Day 1 and in a orange ruffled one on Day 2 of Cannes.

