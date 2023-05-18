Diana Penty returns to Cannes as an epitome of grace and glamour

Diana Penty returns to the Cannes Film Festival for the second time, bringing an extra touch of sophistication and glamour to her Cannes 2023 journey

The Cannes Film Festival is once again set to witness the glamorous presence of Bollywood's very own Diana Penty as she graces the prestigious event for the second time. Known for her timeless elegance and remarkable style, Diana will be partnering with the renowned spirits brand GREY GOOSE bringing an extra touch of sophistication and glamor to her Cannes Journey.

Talking about her second appearance “Diana said, ‘India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be a part of the event again this year. I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury GREY GOOSE in the country of its origin.”

After making a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Diana Penty has become synonymous with grace and style. With her impeccable fashion choices and charismatic personality, Diana has captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying her position as a global fashion icon.

Adtnu Tiwari, Sr. Brand Manager, Premium White Spirits, Bacardi India, chimes in, “As an ode to commemorating moments along the way and not just the end of the line, we hope to inspire the influx of talented stalwarts. Having the talented and widely admired Diana at the Cannes Film Festival is sure to represent our purpose behind the association.”

Other Indian faces seen at the film festival this year include Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chillar. Content creators Niharika NM and Dolly Singh and reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance, as will Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Talking about attire of Bollywood stars, Sara Ali Khan was wearing Abu Jani's embellished ivory-cream lehenga; the Kedarnath actress looked radiant at Cannes 2023. She elegantly tucked her veil into her hair and showcased her million-dollar smile as she graced the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan complemented her Indian attire with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, completing her stunning Indian look.

Esha Gupta's elegant ensemble featured a beautiful floral design on the front and a high slit, captivating everyone with her sophisticated appearance. To complete her ensemble, Esha accessorised with a white ring and a pair of earrings from the Fred Parish Jewellery line. Her hair was styled in an elegant bun with a few loose strands, adding a touch of grace to her overall look.

Manushi Chhillar's walk on the illustrious red carpet of Cannes is over, and the sophistication that she is serving is worth every minute we spent waiting for it. Beautifully laced in savoir-faire and white finesse, actor Manushi Chhillar decorated the evening of the Cannes Film Festival with her elegance painted in neon shoes. Most importantly, you cannot miss out on the detailing of her neckpiece.

Urvashi Rautela wore a voluminous tulle dress in a shade of pink that had cascading floral ruffles arranged in tiers. To enhance her appearance, she adorned a striking necklace that showcased two intertwined alligators. Her hairstyle consisted of a sleek bun resting on the top of her head, and she wore hoops matching the design of her neckpiece.

On the work front, Diana Penty will be seen in the action thriller 'Bloody Daddy' along with Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others. The film is all set to release on June 9, 2023, on JioCinema.

